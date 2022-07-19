Chakwera touts National Youth Service as catalyst for youth development

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has touted the National Youth Service (NYS) as catalyst for youth development in the country.

He said NYS will make a difference to the nation when the youths acquire specialised training in various fields.

Dr Chakwera was speaking at Chikonde Primary School Ground, in Neno during the launch of the NYS.

The Malawi leader said the launch of the NYS is a fulfilment of one of the key promises he made during the campaign trail in 2019.

Dr Chakwera noted that the country has more youths who are not employed despite having some formal training.

He then clarified that the NYS comes into effect to empower the youths so that when their mindset is changed and skills are imparted they become a national treasure ready to serve the nation and create employment for others.

The President reiterated that his government wants to build a nation of youths who are productive and willing to contribute to the country’s productivity.

He said the government will ensure that it lays a conducive environment for the thriving of small and medium enterprises and added that the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) prioritises youth groups or cooperatives hence provision of over K3 billion in the national budget.

The President has assured the people of Neno that government will ensure that food is available in light of Tropical Storm Ana and Gombe that hit the country earlier this year.

He also promised that the much-awaited Neno Road currently under construction will be completed and said the works will be done in phases.

Speaking earlier, Minister of Youth, Richard Chimwendo Banda highlighted the importance of the National Youth Services.

He said the youth during the programme will receive start-ups to get established in business.

He further said the uniqueness of NYS is that every Malawian youth regardless of their political affiliation will be considered.

The event was spiced up by traditional dances, comedy, poetry and performances by Ligowe Youth Band and urban music artist, Eli Njuchi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!