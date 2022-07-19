Mulhako petitions President Chakwera over political persecution

Mulhako Wa Alhomwe, one of the cultural groupings in the country, has petitioned President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance Administration to stop ‘persecuting’ Lhomwes in the country.

Addressing multitudes of Lhomwes, who marched from Migowi Trading Centre to Phalombe Boma, to deliver the petition through District Commissioner Mulhako Wa Alhomwe’s Chairperson for the South, Blessings Makwinja, said Lhomwes have suffered enough under Chakwera regime.

“Enough is Enough, President Lazarus Chakwera and his Tonse Alliance must stop persecuting and victimizing Lhomwes,” said visibly angry Makwinja adding that: “Kukhala mu Lhomwe si Kulawa, we are also Malawians.”

According to Makwinja, Lhomwes are being arrested for no valid reasons, denied business opportunities with the government and others are being dismissed from work simply for being from the Lhomwe belt.

The group has since threatened to hold ‘mother of all demonstrations’ in the commercial city of Blantyre on July 28, if President Chakwera decides to cast a blind eye and deaf ear to their demands.

Speaking after receiving the petition, District Commissioner for Phalombe, Rodrick Mateauma, assured hundreds upon hundreds of demonstrators to deliver the petition to President Chakwera.

Both Presidential Spokesperson Anthony Kasunda and Government spokesperson Gospel Kazako were not immediately available for their response as their mobile phones went unanswered after several attempts.

Mulhako wa Alhomwe was established in 2007 with the aim of promoting Lhomwe Culture. The grouping was officially launched by the then president Bingu wa Mutharika at its headquarters at Chonde in Mulanje.

