Former Deputy Speaker Clement Chiwaya shoots himself dead at Parliament

Former Second Deputy Speaker of Parliament, Clement Chiwaya, has died after shooting himself with a pistol at the Office of the Clerk of Parliament this morning, Nyasa Times has confirmed.

Chiwaya, who once served as member of Parliament (MP) for Mangochi Central Constituency for 15 years under the United Democratic Front (UDF), shot himself right in front of the Clerk of Parliament, Fiona Kalemba.

In his suicide note, Chiwaya says, “To all those of you that would question why? Don’t. Here is my explanation: In my whole life I have worked very hard to ensure that I am self sufficient and I don’t rely on others for anything.”

He adds that his experience with parliament has been very bad although he is not a violent person.

“While it would have been easier to hurt others with the means I have, I don’t want that to be my legacy. My heart and spirit has been brought down not because of the possession such as a vehicle but the persistent begging that I am doing to get what belongs to me.

“Is this life worth living. Probably yes to others. For me the fact that I have taken the issue to various people and I am forced to be begging them to do something is really depressing.”

Continues Chiwaya: “I don’t have any more energy to carry on. Many of you will not forgive me but I am down. I have reached the end of my tether. If I continue living I will hurt others and I don’t want that to happen I am already suffering from my post polio syndrome which is getting worse everyday. Compounded by this these people think I am asking for charity and yet this is a vehicle I bought with my own money

“I love my wife Sullea. She has given me the best 11 years or so since I made a choice to live with her. We have seen ups and downs and she is my pillar in times of hurt like this. Yes, we had plans to wed in December. Ring or no ring you gave me the best days.”

“I love my children Bhubhile Sandra Crecencia Caleb and Clement Jr. I really want to apologize to them for the pain I will bring to them. My fear is if I continue living I will hurt others especially the people that have decided to make my life miserable that way my family will be ostracized. I am going to Parliament and do this to make a statement that I know they are doing this because I am disabled and they don’t value me.”

“I would like to thank Martha Chizuma as Oumbsdsman because she saw the injustice and also judges at the Commercial court for their part in trying to see this come to an end. Parliament feels they have the audacity to deny me what belongs to me and I have to go and beg them. I have had enough of that. With a fully loaded gun I could have killed these people but I will go alone. Let them prevail. I want everything that I have to be enjoyed by my mum my wife and my kids mentioned above. I am going with a free mind. Sullea I will always love you even in my death. Apiti Jana tuchisimana. I love you mum. To my mum and dad in US and to all my friends I will always value the support you gave me through and through. We will meet on the other side,” he concludes.

Chiwaya bowed out of active politics in 2019. However, he did not say his next move.

He just said having served as a cabinet minister and deputy speaker, he felt contented that he has done his part and it was time to bow out.

“I have been involved in a number of projects for the constituency that I am proud of. For a greater part I have served as a member of parliament, a cabinet minister and now as a Deputy Speaker. This is one of the highest positions in the land. I thank the people of Mangochi for trusting me with the position on MP and my fellow MPs for elevating me to be the current Deputy Speaker, said Chiwaya.

At the time, UDF leader Atupele Muluzi hailed Chiwaya for his many years of service.

Said Muluzi: “Dr. Chiwaya has been a loyal servant of Malawi and his constituents, as well as an active and trusted leader within the UDF. His commitment to his constituents and upholding free and fair politics in the House are a clear marker of his service.”

