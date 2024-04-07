Former DPP songbird Mai Chimbalanga says Chakwera irreplaceable until 2030

Former Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) songstress, Mai Chimbalanga, says Malawians have no reason to change the president during the 2025 General Elections, arguing that President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has proven himself to be the selfless and development-conscious leader the country had been lacking for decades.

Mai Chimbalanga, who defected to the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) a few days ago, made the sentiments during a rally MCP lawmakers and Cabinet ministers conducted at Mvama CCAP School Ground in Lilongwe.

Among the ministers where Simplex Chithyola Banda, Deus Gumba and Nancy Tembo. Others were MCP Regional Chairman for the Centre, Zebron Chilondola and member of Parliament for Lilongwe City Centre, Alfred Jiya.

Chimbalanga told the gathering that President Chakwera has proven that he is indeed determined to develop the country without regard to political and regional affilitation.

In his remarks, Chithyola Banda said the MCP government is fixing the economy and stressed the need for Malawians to maintain Lazarus Chakwera as President of Malawi.

His remarks were echoed by MCP’s new catch, Ken Msonda who boasted that Chakwera is no longer promising, but is delivering.

Zebron Chilondola, Nancy Tembo, and Gumba told the scores of people that MCP led government has achieved a lot of development projects in Malawi.

The gurus further saluted the commitment by Alfred Jiya to developing the City Center Constituency and appealed to other MPs to borrow a leaf.

In his remarks, Jiya hinted that MCP under Chakwera is evenly distributing development projects to ensure that all the regions are transformed.

Some of the MCP Members of Parliament who showed up for the event include Mike Bango, George Zulu, Ulemu Msungama and Steve Baba Malondela.

During the event, ‘Mayi Chimbalanga sang: “Chakwera Senderaaaa! Sendera!’

