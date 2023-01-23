Former Finance minister Mwanamvekha tells govt to control cholera outbreak

Former minister of Finance in the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) led government Joseph Mwanamvekha has told the government to control the cholera outbreak as the death toll hits 916.

Mwanamvekha says in a statement that the nation now need a health system fully supported with medical supplies and enough and well equipped personnel.

He says the government has a constitutional obligation in ensuring that citizens are protected from health emergencies such as cholera which is claiming many lives.

“And to my fellow Malawians, I urge each and every one of us to remain vigilant in the fight against cholera. Let’s practice good hygiene,” reads Mwanamvekha’s statement.

As of Saturday, the country had registered 17 new cholera deaths raising the number of people who have died of cholera to 916.

This far, the country has registered 28,132 cumulative active confirmed cholera cases with 631 cases being registered on Saturday.

