Ministry of Education expels 30 students from public schools across the country

January 23, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
Ministry of Education has expelled 30 students from different secondary schools across the country for various disciplinary cases.
According to a statement from the ministry, various education divisions submitted names of students to be expelled and the ministry has since approved the expulsions.

Education PS Alexis Bwanthi
According to the statement signed by Alexis Bwanthi, on behalf of the Secretary for Education, the 30 students committed different offenses including
teasing and bullying, stealing books from the library and beer-drinking.
Three students have been expelled from Mzimba Secondary school over libellous behaviour, one from Yamba Community day secondary school, one from Madisi secondary school, five from Ntchisi secondary school, five from Salima secondary school, two from M’mbomba secondary school, two from Chayamba secondary school and eleven from Thyolo secondary school.

