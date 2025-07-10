Former MANASO Employees Seek Resolution Over Withheld Terminal Benefits

A group of former employees of Malawi Network of AIDS Service Organisations (MANASO) are seeking resolution over their terminal benefits, which have been withheld by the Old Mutual due to unpaid premiums by the employer. The employer, whose board of trustees’ mandate has expired some years back, has failed to settle the outstanding premiums, leaving the former employees without access to their benefits.

Despite multiple follow-ups via email, phone calls, and in-person visits, MANASO has not provided clear responses, prompting former employees to escalate the matter to the Reserve Bank of Malawi. “We have been left in the dark with no accountability. It’s our right to receive our pensions,” said one affected ex-employee.

According to the anonymous member of the former employees, after completing legal period of three months concerned ex-employees filled forms of claim and submitted to the former employer for them to access the benefits. The former employee alleged that after a period of 14 days they started checking with Old Mutual but they were referred back to their employer. According to this source, most of the former employees see gaps of unpaid premiums in some years including 2023.

The former employees, who were left without a safety net after the US Government imposed a stop order on the organization, are now facing financial hardship due to the delayed payment of their terminal benefits. Despite their efforts to resolve the issue, the Old Mutual has been unable to release the funds due to the outstanding premiums.

In a related development, MANASO is reportedly holding onto items that were meant for community members long before the US Government stop order. The items, which were intended to benefit the community, have been withheld, including fisher jackets, raincoats, umbrellas, safety boots, backpacks, and pushbikes, further exacerbating the challenges faced by the affected individuals. A formal handover ceremony even took place on 21 January 2025. However, MANASO has allegedly refused to distribute these items.

The former employees are calling on the relevant authorities to intervene and resolve the issue. They also wonder if external audit of finances are updated if they have premium gaps in some years. They urge the Reserve Bank of Malawi as the Regulator, Old Mutual and the employer to work together to the intended beneficiaries.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!