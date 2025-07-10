NBM National Women’s Football League to Kick-off on July 26

The Football Association of Malawi (FAM) has set July 26 as the kick-off day of the inaugural NBM National Women Football League, marking a significant milestone in the development of women’s football in the country.

FAM President, Fleetwood Haiya made the announcement at Mpira Village on Wednesday during the unveiling ceremony of a K1 billion sponsorship package by National Bank of Malawi (NBM) plc, which is aimed at supporting women football and men regional football leagues at both national and grassroots levels.

Haiya described the NBM National Women Football League as a game-changer in the country.

“NBM plc has committed K450 million for women football, whereas K280 million is for the National League, while K150 million goes to the Scorchers. Through the league, champions are expected to take home K10 million, while runners-up and third-placed teams will receive K5 million and K3 million, respectively.”

“Individual awards will also be presented, with the Top Goal Scorer receiving K300,000 and the Player of the Tournament getting K500,000. Additionally, each participating team will receive K13 million and two sets of uniforms from National Bank of Malawi,” said Haiya.

He added that the league would serve as a platform to unearth and nurture talent among young girls across the country.

“Having a Champions League at a national level for women’s football will inspire the creation of more teams across regions and districts. We believe this will significantly contribute to the development of football in Malawi,” he added.

Commenting on the sponsorship, NBM plc Marketing and Corporate Affairs Manager, Akossa Hiwa, said the Bank’s investment in women’s football aligns with its vision of inclusion and empowerment.

“By investing in the National Bank Women’s National League and the Mo626 Division One League, we are putting our brand where it belongs—in the hands, hearts, and hopes of Malawians everywhere, whether in the city or in the most remote village pitch,” said Hiwa.

The 2025-2026 National League will feature 10 teams and follow a two-round round-robin format, with each team set to play 18 matches.

The K1 billion women’s football sponsorship is part of a larger K1.5 billion package announced by NBM plc in June, with the remaining K500 million earmarked for youth sports, including football, netball, and basketball in tertiary schools.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!