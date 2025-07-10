OPINION | Why Lungu’s Family Believes Hichilema Wants His Body for Rituals

Let’s be honest: what is happening between President Hakainde Hichilema and the family of the late President Edgar Lungu is not just strange—it’s disturbing. The Zambian government says it wants to bring Lungu’s body back home for a state funeral. But the family is saying no. Why? Because they believe Hichilema wants to use Lungu’s body for rituals. Yes, rituals.

This may sound unbelievable to some, but in Zambia, and many parts of Africa, there is a strong belief that some politicians use witchcraft and rituals to gain or protect power. Lungu’s family fears that parts of his body—maybe hair, nails, or other items—could be taken and used for spiritual purposes if the body falls into the wrong hands.

That is why they moved his body from one mortuary to another in South Africa. That’s why they refused to allow the government to fly his body home. And that’s why they insisted that only close family and trusted people must watch over his remains at all times. They believe that if Hichilema or his people get close to the body, something terrible could happen—either to the body, or spiritually to others.

They’re not alone. Many ordinary Zambians are whispering the same thing: Why is President Hichilema so determined to see and touch the body of a man he didn’t treat well in life?

When Lungu was alive, Hichilema’s government blocked him from travelling for medical care. They removed his retirement benefits. They humiliated him. Now suddenly, after his death, Hichilema wants to be the first to view the body, lead the funeral, and control the entire process?

It doesn’t make sense—unless there’s another motive.

When the body was about to return to Lusaka, the government tried to close the road leading to Lungu’s home. Then they released a funeral programme without informing the family—saying Hichilema would receive the body at the airport, attend a private church service, and be the first to view the body. All these steps broke the agreement made with the family.

The truth is, the Lungu family doesn’t trust Hichilema. They fear that giving the state access to the body is risky—not just politically, but spiritually. That’s why they went to court in South Africa and said they will only bury Lungu in Zambia after Hichilema is no longer President.

Some may laugh at these beliefs. But in Zambia, they are very real. In fact, even Hichilema’s own behaviour has made people suspicious. He doesn’t sleep in the State House like all other presidents before him. He refused to receive the instruments of power from Lungu during the 2021 inauguration—his bodyguard took them instead. Just last year, two people were arrested for trying to kill the President using witchcraft, and the police said they had charms and a live chameleon.

This is not a movie. It’s happening in real life.

So now, instead of respecting the family’s fears and giving space for mourning, Hichilema’s government is dragging the family to court in South Africa, hoping to force them to send the body back. But it’s not about dignity—it’s about control.

Lungu’s family believes the President wants to touch the body because he is afraid that if he doesn’t, something bad will happen to him. They think he’s trying to protect himself through rituals.

That’s why they’re saying: No. You didn’t respect him in life. Don’t try to use him in death.

And honestly, they are right. No one should be forced to hand over their loved one’s body—especially when they fear spiritual harm. The dead deserve peace. And no amount of power or court action should come before family, culture, and respect.

Mr. President, let Lungu rest.

Let his family grieve.

And stop chasing the dead.

