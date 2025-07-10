Perfect Property Solutions Limited donates K3m to Umthetho Golf Tourney

Perfect Property Solutions Limited – Malawi’s leading real estate company with registered property valuers and managers – has donated K3 million towards preparations for the Umthetho Golf Tournament scheduled to take place at the Lilongwe Golf Club this Saturday.

The Mzimba Heritage Association (MZIHA) has organized the tourney to raise funds for its 2025 Umthetho Cultural Festival at Hora Mountain in Mzimba district.

Last Friday, the association held a M’mbelwa Night Event at the Capital Hotel, bringing together distinguished guests, business leaders, and cultural custodians to support the festival.

However, the association disclosed that it still had a substantial shortfall to reach the K20 million it needs for the successful holding of the festival. It therefore appealed to the corporate world and individuals of goodwill to come to its rescue.

Responding to the appeal, Perfect Property Solutions Limited on Wednesday handed over a K3 million cheque to the association.

Speaking after the presentation of the cheque at its Head Office in Area 12 in Lilongwe, the company’s Risk Manager, McDavies Chiluzi, said the company felt duty-bound to contribute to the success of the event preparations.

“This is also one way of giving back to the community in which our company is operating. We believe that this donation will cover a gap in their preparations,” said Chiluzi.

Receiving the cheque, the representative of the association, Mrs Sheila Chinkhandwe, thanked the company for the donation, describing it as a huge motivation to the fundraising team.

Chinkhandwe assured the donor that the resources would be used on the intended purpose.

MZIHA was established to preserve and promote Ngoni culture in Mzimba, Malawi, and beyond. Annually, the association organizes the Umthetho Cultural Festival as one way of networking and engaging those in the diaspora.

Apart from preserving and promoting Ngoni culture, the association also works on various development projects, including rehabilitating public facilities and supporting Ngoni language lessons.

