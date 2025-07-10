OPINION | A DPP–UTM Alliance? It’s Not Just Illogical—It’s Political Suicide

Let’s get one thing straight: a political alliance between the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and the UTM is not just improbable—it’s outright impossible. The mere suggestion defies basic political logic and betrays a shocking misunderstanding of Malawi’s electoral dynamics.

Some well-meaning but misguided patriots keep asking for my view on this rumored coalition. My answer is the same—hell no. Such a union would be a catastrophic miscalculation, especially for the DPP, whose very survival would be at stake if it handed the presidential candidacy to UTM.

Here’s why: politics is about power and survival, and any arrangement that hands over both to a rival—especially a weaker one—is not an alliance. It’s assisted suicide.

Picture this: Kabambe wins the presidency under a DPP–UTM banner. What next? He consolidates power, surrounds himself with UTM loyalists, and systematically sidelines DPP heavyweights to prove his regime is “fresh” and “clean.” That’s not far-fetched—it’s textbook politics. To top it off, don’t be surprised if some of the DPP’s old guard end up behind bars, sacrificed at the altar of political rebranding.

And what can DPP do about it once Kabambe sits comfortably in the State House? Absolutely nothing. Just ask the United Democratic Front (UDF) how they tried—and failed—to control Bingu wa Mutharika between 2005 and 2009. The presidency is constitutionally untouchable. Once you hand it away, you don’t get to claw it back.

Let’s not forget: DPP is still more potent than UTM. Even in its weakened post-2020 state, it stands a fighting chance—especially in a runoff, should MCP fail to hit the 50%+1 mark in the first round. UTM? They can’t even come second. That spot belongs to DPP. The idea that DPP would surrender its candidacy to UTM—a party that couldn’t survive five minutes on its own—is not just absurd. It’s insulting.

Even if former President Peter Mutharika were medically unable to campaign, DPP would rather soldier on, drag him to a podium once or twice for morale, and take the loss honorably—not hand over the reins to UTM and watch its political machinery burn.

Let’s call this alliance talk what it really is: political fantasy peddled by desperate strategists and naïve dreamers.

In conclusion, a DPP–UTM alliance is not only dead on arrival—it’s a funeral procession for DPP if pursued. The party knows it. The voters know it. And deep down, UTM probably knows it too.

Mark my words: this so-called alliance will collapse under the weight of its own absurdity.

