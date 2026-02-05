Former MCP Cabinet Ministers Summon Chakwera to Push for Removal of Chithyola as Leader of Opposition

Reports reaching Nyasatimes show that former Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Cabinet ministers have this morning summoned MCP president Lazarus Chakwera to an urgent meeting at the party’s headquarters in Lilongwe, in a coordinated move to push for the removal of Simplex Chithyola Banda as Leader of Opposition.

The meeting is being described by insiders as tense and highly political, with the former ministers determined to force Chakwera to act against a man he personally appointed to the powerful parliamentary position.

According to multiple party sources, the group is unhappy with Chithyola’s leadership and accuses him of failing to protect them from a growing wave of arrests and investigations.

“They feel Chithyola has left them exposed,” said one senior MCP insider. “They believe he is not using his position to defend them politically, yet he is protecting himself.”

Sources say the former ministers believe Chithyola is enjoying special protection, allegedly backed by Chakwera, which has allowed him to avoid arrest while others are being picked up one by one.

“There is a strong perception that Chithyola has a deal with the leadership,” the source said. “That he is untouchable, while the rest are being sacrificed.”

But insiders reveal that the move against Chithyola is part of a much wider power struggle inside MCP. The group reportedly believes that once Chithyola is removed, it will become easier to challenge Chakwera himself — including pushing for an emergency National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting to demand his resignation or even impeachment as party president, despite his term running until 2029.

“They see Chithyola as Chakwera’s political shield,” said another source. “As long as he controls the opposition in Parliament, Chakwera remains strong inside the party.”

The timing of the meeting is also significant. It comes just as Parliament is about to reconvene, a moment when MCP, as the main opposition party, is expected to present a united front. Instead, the party is walking into the new sitting deeply divided and consumed by internal wars.

Political observers warn that these cracks could seriously weaken MCP’s ability to perform its role in Parliament.

“If the opposition is busy fighting itself, it cannot effectively challenge government,” said one analyst. “This kind of infighting only benefits those in power.”

One former Cabinet minister, currently on bail, confirmed that the meeting is taking place but refused to give details.

“Yes, the meeting is real,” the former minister said. “But I cannot talk about what will be discussed.”

Several others declined to comment, while some could not be reached.

However, reliable sources confirmed that Chakwera has already been informed about the meeting and is under pressure to respond to the demands.

When asked whether MCP Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda is behind the move, a senior party source said Chimwendo is operating quietly in the background.

“Chimwendo is hiding behind the ‘former Cabinet ministers’ label,” the source said. “He does not want to be seen as the face of this war, but he is deeply involved.”

Chimwendo was not available for comment.

The crisis highlights growing divisions within MCP at a time when the party is already struggling to maintain unity and public confidence. Instead of consolidating its strength as the official opposition, MCP appears to be weakening further, torn apart by fear, ambition and internal mistrust.

At the centre of it all is a simple but dangerous question: will MCP choose stability and collective discipline, or will it allow internal power games to destroy its credibility and relevance in Parliament?

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :