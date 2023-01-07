Former President Joyce Banda honours Joyce Banda as outstanding entrepreneur

Lilongwe-based entrepreneur Joyce Banda was awarded the best woman entrepreneur by Pan Africa and Plan International through National Association of Business Women (NABW).

Banda is the Managing Director for Wijays and Chair of Sustainable Livelihoods for All (SULIA) Cooperative.

She produces cooking oil and detergents among other products under the Wijays Company and the SULIA Cooperative.

The former President said it is time for Malawian women to continue building themselves and transform their livelihoods through businesses.

Dr Banda said sustainable and resilient households are a critical component in spearheading the development and advancement of women who she said are key in achieving national development goals.

The former President said what Joyce Banda is doing is a sign that women can contribute to improving livelihoods and has urged the women to collaborate and reach greater heights.

She has since vowed to continue supporting women and transforming the lives of the vulnerable through different initiatives she is running through the Market Women Activities and Initiatives Project.

The entrepreneur has since thanked the former President for honouring her.

She said she will use the opportunity to network and grow her company.

Currently, SULIA Cooperative has five thousand members of herbal farmers and aims to grow the membership to 15 thousand.

