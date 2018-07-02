Forum creates political co-existence in Ntchisi

While the electoral euphoria is creating tension among political parties in some districts, in Ntchisi the situation is different as political leaders from various parties are working together to uplift people’s lives.

Different political party leaders under Political Party Forum (PPF) have joined forces in a project which is aimed at promoting accountability and accessibility towards agricultural programs.

The forum is manly comprised of district governors and governesses as well as party chairmen and members of political parties that have representation in Parliament.

PPF Chairman, Aman Banda said unity among political parties has created conducive environment for development in the district.

“We recognize that where there is unity, there is peace; and it’s easy for people to develop. Political bickering disrupts development and in some cases lives are lost,” said Banda who is also a governor for Peoples Party (PP).

Banda added that unlike in other districts where political parties especially the ruling and opposition regard each other as foes, in Ntchisi district political leaders teach tolerance among their supporters and subjects.

PPF Secretariat Sammy Ng’anjo applauded the forum for creating political peace and stability as well as coexistence among parties.

“The project has helped a lot as it has brought coexistence between different political parties. It’s not mare achievement to see people from different political parties live together in unity,” said Ng’anjo.

Political Party Forum (PPF) which started three years ago by the Church and Society of Nkhoma Synod with funding from Centre for Multiparty Democracy (CMD) focuses on agriculture and food security as well as women participation in farming.

Project Officer for Church and Society of Nkhoma Synod, Castings Chilopa said the project is achieving its intended purpose of uplifting people’s lives.

“We have witnessed positive results as in some areas people are working together as cooperatives and there is also increase in women participation in agricultural practices,” said Chilopa.

Recently, Church and Society of Nkhoma Synod held an interface meeting with the forum members, councilors, Ntchisi City Council Officials and farmers.

