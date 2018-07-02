Persons with disabilities forum hails MEC for being inclusive

The Lilongwe District Disabilities Forum, a member of the Federation of Disability Organizations in Malawi (FEDOMA) has lauded the voter and civic education campaign Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) are doing in the district.

Speaking at a meeting the forum organized on Friday, Secretary General of the group, Emily Kazembe commended CSOs for including them in the voter and civic education campaign remarking people with disabilities are able to access information.

“Because of our good relationship with the electoral commission, we have partnered with organizations like NICE and MACOHA. They always include us in their activities and we have been able to reach out to other people with disabilities,” said Kazembe.

Commenting on the matter, one of the members of the group, Aubrey Chiumia expressed optimism that there will be a higher turnout of people with disabilities at the upcoming 2019 tripartite elections compared to the previous ones.

“We are doing everything we can to make sure that all people with disabilities exercise their democratic right to vote. We have lobbied for wheelchairs, tactile papers and other materials to make sure every person with disabilities is able to register and vote,” said Chiumia.

FEDOMA has long complained about members of the group being marginalized and the District Elections Clerk for Lilongwe District, Innocent Mkandawire has since welcomed the development saying they will continue to work with all groups of people to deliver credible elections.

