Foundation embarks on girls’ leadership empowerment

A Lilongwe based nongovernmental organization known as Foundation for Girls Leadership (F4GL), has embarked on a rare mission of empowering girls with leadership skills in order for them to fight for and promote their rights.

Speaking in an interview F4GL founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Memory Banda said her organization decided to empower girls with leadership skills after noticing the challenges the girls face in exercising their rights.

“Girls are still left behind in terms of exercising their human rights, for this reason through my organization, I thought it wise to empower girls with leadership skills so that they should defend and protect their rights while going further with education,” said Banda.

She added that, her organization conducts long lasting mentorship, advocacy for policies and provision of safe environment for girls, in an effort to knock down social barriers that affect girls in their communities.

She also said her organization provides scholarships to secondary school girls in order for them to continue with their education and become responsible leaders in the future.

Banda is optimistic that education is powerful tool which would help girls be reliable leaders who could transform their communities and the country at large.

“With my organization, I believe that girls can bring change in the country through the power of education. As an organization, we therefore inspire and encourage girls’ education by providing secondary scholarships to girls from low social-economic families,” she said.

F4GL also involves role models when conducting its leadership seminars who motivate and encourage girls to stand on their rights and concentrate on education.

Girls’ role model, dancehall reggae songbird and children champion, Sangie commended F4GL for supporting girls with leadership skills saying it would help create Malawi to be a better place for everyone.

The artist also advised girls to hold their hands by loving one another if they have to remain good leaders in their communities. She however, said girls should not underrate themselves in order to achieve their goals.

Foundation for Girls Leadership envisions a society where girls are equally represented in all levels of leadership by being valued. The organization is being funded by the Freedom Fund.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :