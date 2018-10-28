Ekwendeni hammers Zolozolo in MEC voter registration awareness match

The Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) on Saturday launched the voter registration exercise in the city of Mzuzu with a thrilling football match between SISMSO Premier League sides, Zolozolo Football Club and Ekwendeni Hammers, at Chibavi Community Ground. Hammers thrashed Zolozolo 3-1.

This is the eighth and final phase of the voter registration exercise catering Likoma, Mzimba, Nkhata-Bay and Mzuzu City ahead of the 2019 tripartite elections.

Chisomo Mkandawire scored Ekwendeni Hammers’ first goal 11 minutes from kick off. A decent cross from the left was fumbled by goalkeeper Matthias Mkandawire and Chisomo had an easy task of just tapping the ball into the yawning net.

Hammers stretched the lead in the 25th minute through Joseph Mbewe and it remained 2 nil in favour of Ekwendeni Hammers at recess.

In the 11th minute into the second half, Jairos Simkonda pulled one back for Zolozolo FC before Chisomo Mkandawire claimed a brace to seal the game at 3-1 in favour of Hammers.

Zolozolo Football Club was given K30, 000.00 and a ball by MEC while the winners, Ekwendeni Hammers went away with K50, 000.00, a trophy and a ball.

Northern Region Football Association (NRFA) General Secretary, Masiya Nyasulu, thanked MEC for considering using football as a vehicle to disseminate their messages. He urged everybody to register in readiness for the 2019 polls.

Civic and Voter Education Officer for MEC, Stella Mwachande, told Nyasa Times that the voter registration exercise that has commenced on Saturday, 27 October, 2018 will go on to 9th November, 2018 in the said districts.

“We have been impressed with the turn out of people here at Chibavi in Mzuzu. Football is a game that attracts many people and we thought by hosting this match we would reach out to many for them to get our message. I am only encouraging all Malawians in these districts to register in their large numbers. The process is simple and they won’t spend much time at the registration centres,” explained Mwachande.

