Kamanga to head Ekwendeni Hammers technical panel

Former Moyale Barracks coach, Charles Kamanga, is said to be in the plans of management of Ekwendeni Hammers to guide the team into the TNM Super League.

Ekwendeni Hammers are leading the 2019 SIMSO Premier League with 41 points from 18 games, followed by Zolozolo United who have 39 points from 19 games. Baka City is third with 37 points from 3 games.

Chances are very high that Ekwendeni Hammers may make it into the super league, hence need for services of Charles Kamanga.

Chairperson for Hammers, Mabuchi Mkandawire, confirmed the need for an experienced coach.

He declined to mention the name of Charles Kamanga on a local radio station but reports indicate that Charles Kamanga is the man the club is eyeing for the job.

“Being the contender for the championship, we definitely need to beef up our technical panel. We need an experienced coach to work hand in hand with the coach we have now.

“Our focus is to work hard on the ground and become champions,” Mkandawire explained.

