Mutharika off to UN, leaves behind demos over Malawi presidential election

President Peter Mutharika has left the country Wednesday afternoon for the UN General Assembly in New York, United States of America, leaving behind a spate of natiownde protests and a political whirlwind as human rights groups and opposition call for the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah, who is implicated in allegations of election fraud.

According to the UN program, Mutharika is expected to address the UN general assembly on Wednesday.

The President said at the centre of the meeting is poverty reduction programs, saying the country is successfully implementing Millennium Development Goals (MDGs).

“But we will also learn from other countries who have successfully implemented them,” said Mutharika.

He also said that another issue to be discussed is the climate change.

However, what he has not told Malawians is how many people are accompanying him as in the past, as many as 100 people went with him on such trips.

Mutharika has also kept under complete wraps when he is expected back in the country as in the past he had overstayed his welcome in the US after the UN meeting ended.

Meanwhile, while Mutharika left the country, Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) continued with their street protests throughout the countryt.

Popular pressure to rerun the election is likely to continue over the medium-term, as the risk of violence escalates.

Mutharika only secured 38.6% of the popular vote in the contested election results.

Analysts have warned that of protesters continue to feel unheard, with Ansah’s continued service violent protests could become more widespread, forcing Mutharika to either crack down on dissent or bend to demonstrators’ demands.

