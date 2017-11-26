Fredokiss to hold free concert in Mzuzu

Malawi artist of the year Fredokiss will on December 9 will end one of his most successful and memorable years in style by hosting another free concert. And this time around it is turn for the northern region.

After hosting two big free shows in Blantyre and Lilongwe, then winning three awards at Urban Music People (UMP) and also landing the New Building Society (NBS) brand ambassador deal, the Ghetto King Kong, as is popularly known, is a young man on a meteoric rise.

The hype surrounding this success, hugely boosted by his free concerts, is finally catching the north with Mzuzu Stadium as the destination.

In an interview, the man of the moment said this concert is going to be big in the history of Mzuzu music.

“The concert will be bigger than Blantyre and Lilongwe’s because it’s Mzuzu, where big concerts don’t go, and this will be my first time performing there,” he said.

He added that this time there is more entrepreneur activities lined up for the youth of Mzuzu.

“As we kick start our economic revolution and agendas of creating one million jobs and business opportunities, Mzuzu will take the first steps towards this through our NBS partnership” said Fredokiss, real name Penjani Kalua.

“We are also raising awareness on other sources of energy available in Malawi which is energy serving Mbaulas instead of the Makala ones. This is in line with our contributions towards climate change” he added.

He concluded that the show is going to be an early Christmas party for Mzuzu.

“Mzuzu should come out. Let all be part of the history to fill up Mzuzu Stadium. Mzuzu has always been sidelined on major events. Let’s prove them wrong,” said Fredo.

