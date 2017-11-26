Malawi Queens seek win against England in 2nd match

November 26, 2017 Elijah Phimbi-Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Malawi Senior National Netball Team on Friday lost 66-60 to England in an opening match of the three series friendly matches the two sides are to play in this month of November but seek a win in their second match on Sunday.

Malawi Queens at the Fast5 World Series Netbal

The Queens of Malawi trailed in all the quarters despite featuring their star shooter Mwawi Kumwenda who rather had a grand game.

By the end of the first quarter, England was leading 22-10, 39-30 in the second quarter, 51-41 in the third quarter and finally 60-66 in the final quarter.

Malawi’s Austraalian based shooter Kumwenda who was left out in the squad that represented Malawi at this year’s Fast5 Netball World Series produced an incredible performance despite being tightly
marked.

She was injured during the match but recovered later and managed to continue playing.

The two sides will meet again on Sunday at the Copper Box Arena before their final meeting on Wednesday 29th November at the Genting Arena in Birmingham.

The last time the Queens of Malawi and plated The Roses of England, Malawi lost both games with a 68-36 and 65-44 victories.

