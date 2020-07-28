Fredokiss trial adjourned to a yet to be announced date

The electoral-related case involving rapper, hummanitarian and youth activist Fredokiss has been adjourned to yet to be announced date for commencement of the trial.

His lawyer Leonard Mbulo has confirmed with Nyasa Times.

“We have learnt through the Court Administrator that the Magistrate who is handling the case (Her Worship Gladys Gondwe) is not available as they are now working in shifts due to Covid-19 pandemic.

“We were notified that she will be coming to work every Monday and we will be advised as to the new date when we are supposed to appear before her Court,” he said.

Fredokiss was arrested on June 23 on a case where he is allegedly accused of giving handouts to influence voters.

The rapper pleaded not guilty.

