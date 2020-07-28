Malawi police arrest ‘Cash-Madam’ Dorothy Shonga over Mera bootleg deals

July 28, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma -Nyasa Times 11 Comments

Malawi Police Services have arrested entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company,  popularly known as ‘Cash-Madam’ after being implicated in bootleg   deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).

Dorothy Shonga: I still have the burning desire to sing

Police arrested Shonga on Tuesday following investigations  that she was given a contract of  supplying golf shirt to MERA at MK75, 000.00 each while the same golf-shirt at local markets rages MK10,000.00 to MK20,000.00 each.

Out of price Shonga has been getting huge sum of money at the institution where she been dealing directly with MERA chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.

Police raided Mera headquarters on Monday  and two arrested Magalasi, communications officer Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe from Mera’s procurement department.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrests of Shonga but could not give further details.

‘Cash-Madam’ is currently being kept at Area 3 police.

MERA is among Malawi government parastatals where public funds have been ended into DPP gurus pockets.

Shonga has been using her firm “DC Brand Cloud” in getting dubious deals from former president Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.

The ‘Cash-madam’ has recently also be “entangled” in a love relationship with rapper Tay Grin as she publicly posted messages on social media boasting about their affair, branding the  DPP politician-cum-singer as “Cash-king” with love statements.

Shonga has been living a boastful and luxurious life after got separated from her husband. She  also dominated the social media when her nude photos were  leaked to the public through social media platforms.

When asked in April 2020 during “Tikudziweni” program by Brian Banda at Times TV,  Shonga source of his riches, she boasted made money through campaign of Zambia President Edgar Lungu.

 

Coater
Guest
Coater

mwayitha zedi kumumanga

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Kast
Guest
Kast

I understand what you are saying but why do you have to mention her nudes.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Chimwene wa Anabanda ku Joni
Guest
Chimwene wa Anabanda ku Joni

Malawi is setting a standard against corruption. We should open a school where all African govt officials will learn how not to steal public money. Thumbs up Dr Laz. Clap clap Dr Chilima you have given me some kind of assurance of good governance

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Opportunist
Guest
Opportunist

Payback time.Squeeze her very well

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Fist of Justice
Guest
Fist of Justice

This lady is beautiful. Do not put her in jail. It’s a waste of resources.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Quarantina
Guest
Quarantina

Ha ha ha ha! She’ll bribe prison officers so that she is locked up in the same cell with Collins Magalasi. No waste of resources!!! ⛓🔗 👙 👄 💋 🔗⛓

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Church of Eboue
Guest
Church of Eboue

Malawi Police, please if you do not have enough room in your cells. I am willing to accomodate this ‘dirty’ woman in my house. I have a spare room and by the way, my wife is not home. On behalf of all Malawi, I will punish her. Trust me officers!

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
mbite
Guest
mbite

hahahahahhaha dont make me laugh brother, i didnt know Malawi has skilled men in bed who can punish such cute ladies and make them repent of all their sins lol

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Melvin
Guest
Melvin

She is a ” Harlot of the seas”. Ngati anaba, amangidwedi, ndipo ndalama zonse zinabedwa,zibwezedwe kwa eni ake a Malawi.

Even though a lot of Malawians have already died in our hospitals due to lack of medication, due to the lamentable corruption and theft.

No more room for looting, and the addressing of thieves as ‘Big man’ or ‘Cash madam’.

Let Operation Bwezani and Operation mangani mbava zeni zeni continue, without fear, favour or mercy.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
iyawm
Guest
iyawm

if “DC brand” does not mean Dorothy and Collins, then search me, these are thieves and we ask that the longest arm of the Law to deal with these plunderers

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
madilu
Guest
madilu

Ndalama zakuba kubvuta nazo pa town. What goes around comes around.But I think her sentence will be lenient.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
