Malawi police arrest ‘Cash-Madam’ Dorothy Shonga over Mera bootleg deals
Malawi Police Services have arrested entrepreneur and socialist Dorothy Shonga, who owns D.C Brand Cloud, a local branding and marketing company, popularly known as ‘Cash-Madam’ after being implicated in bootleg deals at Malawi Energy Regulatory Authority (MERA).
Police arrested Shonga on Tuesday following investigations that she was given a contract of supplying golf shirt to MERA at MK75, 000.00 each while the same golf-shirt at local markets rages MK10,000.00 to MK20,000.00 each.
Out of price Shonga has been getting huge sum of money at the institution where she been dealing directly with MERA chief executive officer Collins Magalasi.
Police raided Mera headquarters on Monday and two arrested Magalasi, communications officer Patrick Maulidi and Bright Mbewe from Mera’s procurement department.
National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera confirmed the arrests of Shonga but could not give further details.
‘Cash-Madam’ is currently being kept at Area 3 police.
MERA is among Malawi government parastatals where public funds have been ended into DPP gurus pockets.
Shonga has been using her firm “DC Brand Cloud” in getting dubious deals from former president Peter Mutharika’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) government.
The ‘Cash-madam’ has recently also be “entangled” in a love relationship with rapper Tay Grin as she publicly posted messages on social media boasting about their affair, branding the DPP politician-cum-singer as “Cash-king” with love statements.
Shonga has been living a boastful and luxurious life after got separated from her husband. She also dominated the social media when her nude photos were leaked to the public through social media platforms.
When asked in April 2020 during “Tikudziweni” program by Brian Banda at Times TV, Shonga source of his riches, she boasted made money through campaign of Zambia President Edgar Lungu.
mwayitha zedi kumumanga
I understand what you are saying but why do you have to mention her nudes.
Malawi is setting a standard against corruption. We should open a school where all African govt officials will learn how not to steal public money. Thumbs up Dr Laz. Clap clap Dr Chilima you have given me some kind of assurance of good governance
Payback time.Squeeze her very well
This lady is beautiful. Do not put her in jail. It’s a waste of resources.
Ha ha ha ha! She’ll bribe prison officers so that she is locked up in the same cell with Collins Magalasi. No waste of resources!!! ⛓🔗 👙 👄 💋 🔗⛓
Malawi Police, please if you do not have enough room in your cells. I am willing to accomodate this ‘dirty’ woman in my house. I have a spare room and by the way, my wife is not home. On behalf of all Malawi, I will punish her. Trust me officers!
hahahahahhaha dont make me laugh brother, i didnt know Malawi has skilled men in bed who can punish such cute ladies and make them repent of all their sins lol
She is a ” Harlot of the seas”. Ngati anaba, amangidwedi, ndipo ndalama zonse zinabedwa,zibwezedwe kwa eni ake a Malawi.
Even though a lot of Malawians have already died in our hospitals due to lack of medication, due to the lamentable corruption and theft.
No more room for looting, and the addressing of thieves as ‘Big man’ or ‘Cash madam’.
Let Operation Bwezani and Operation mangani mbava zeni zeni continue, without fear, favour or mercy.
if “DC brand” does not mean Dorothy and Collins, then search me, these are thieves and we ask that the longest arm of the Law to deal with these plunderers
Ndalama zakuba kubvuta nazo pa town. What goes around comes around.But I think her sentence will be lenient.