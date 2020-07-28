Mukhito arrested: Malawi police quiz Mutharika’s ex-chief of staff on cement saga

Malawi Police Service, Fiscal and Fraud Section, has Tuesday arrested former director general of State Residences Peter Mukhito in connection with cement worth K5 billion former president Peter Mutharika imported duty-free.

Mukhito, a former Inspector General of Police, is signatory to the correspondence between State Residences and Malawi Revenue Authorities (MRA) indicating that Mutharika asked the public tax collector to facilitate clearance of the cement duty-free.

National Police spokesperson James Kadadzera refused to disclose finer details of the arrests, saying doing so would jeopardise investigations.

“Police are questioning many people because we are still investigating,” he only said that.

In the initial transaction in November 2018, the President bought 20 000 metric tonnes (MT) or 200 000 bags of cement worth $2 240 000 (about K1.68 billion) from PTC Zimbabwe Limited duty-free. In the second transaction. in July 2019, Mutharika bought the same quantity from Prestige Export based at Chipata in Zambia.

Mutharika in a statement issued last Friday affirmed that he was not aware of any cement deals during his tenure.

Police are yet to interrogate the immediate former president on the matter.

In the statement, Mutharika seems to suggest being a victim of identity fraud in the scandal in which his personal bodyguard Norman Chisale was arrested and charged for.

Apart from Chisaler , Fiscal Police also arrested businessperson Shaffe Chunara, owner of Prestige Imports and Exports and former MRA deputy director general Roza Mbilizi in connection with the controversial K5 billion duty-free cement saga.

