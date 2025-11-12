From Hopelessness to Renewed Dreams: How Education Revived Josephine’s Future

For 18-year-old Josephine Moses, the dream of becoming an accountant once felt like a distant mirage — something beautiful but painfully out of reach.

It wasn’t because she lacked ability or ambition. It was because poverty — cruel and unrelenting — stood in her way.

“I remember my primary school teacher at Mdzobwe Primary School telling me never to look down on myself, that my life today does not define who I will become,” Josephine recalled softly.

Born and raised at Msundwe Trading Centre under Traditional Authority Kalolo on the outskirts of Lilongwe City, Josephine has always wanted to work in a bank one day. But that dream nearly collapsed when her parents could no longer afford school fees or basic learning materials after she was selected to Stella Maris Secondary School in Blantyre in 2022.

What should have been a moment of pride turned into heartbreak.

“My parents told me to stop going to school because they had no money for fees, school supplies, or transport,” she said, her voice trembling. “I cried because I felt my dream had ended.”

With her future fading fast, Josephine began facing the same pressure that traps many girls in rural Malawi — the push toward early marriage as education becomes unaffordable.

But just when hope seemed lost, a new dawn emerged.

That light came through SunHawk Energy International (SEI) and its Youth Empowerment through Supportive Education (YESE) Project, an initiative changing lives through education support.

“When my parents heard about this organization, they decided to register me among needy students,” Josephine said. “We didn’t know anyone there, but we tried — and when I was selected, we were overjoyed. It felt like a miracle.”

The YESE Project, implemented by SEI in partnership with the Center for Concerned Youth in Development (CECOYD), We Are One, and Child Legacy International (CLI), supports vulnerable students across Malawi by removing financial barriers to education.

According to William Banda, SEI’s Director of Operations, the initiative aims to empower young people through education and economic opportunity.

“Young people are the hope for the future,” Banda said. “Our role is to act as a bridge to help them overcome obstacles in their education so they can succeed and become empowered citizens.”

Today, Josephine’s story has taken a dramatic turn. She is among 250 students currently supported by the YESE Project — and her recent Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) results prove that her second chance was not wasted.

She scored 15 points, reviving her dream of pursuing accounting.

“The journey hasn’t been easy,” she said, beaming with pride. “But through the support from SEI, I made it. I’m grateful to SEI’s President, Mark Bolling, for believing in us.”

As recognition for her academic excellence, Josephine received a female goat from SEI — her second award after receiving K20,000 in 2023 for passing her Junior Certificate of Education (JCE) with distinction.

During the prize presentation, Daniel Mumba from the Lilongwe West District Education Division praised SEI and its partners for promoting girls’ education.

“We are impressed by what SEI is doing to support needy learners,” Mumba said. “Josephine’s story is an inspiration — from almost dropping out to excelling in her exams. This is what transformation looks like.”

Banda urged other beneficiaries to remain focused and use education as a tool for change in their communities.

Apart from Josephine, Rashid Nelson from Namitete Secondary School also received a goat, while 11 university and college students were awarded laptops and smartphones. Others received groceries and learning materials to ease their school journeys.

Since its inception in 2017, the YESE Project has supported over 250 students, with more than 40 now in tertiary education. Its mission remains clear — to break the cycle of poverty in T/A Kalolo and surrounding areas by empowering youth through education.

For Josephine, what once felt impossible has become reality.

“Now, I believe my dream of becoming an accountant will come true,” she said, smiling. “Education gave me back my hope.”

