From rango to regal: How Monica Chakwera is redefining class as Malawi First Lady

Calm, collected and visibly in control, First Lady Monica Chakwera stepped majestically in Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday to witness his love, President Chakwera, deliver the inaugural State of Nation Address (SONA).

But there was something spectacular about the simplicity of her outlook—choosing to look simple though elegant and standing.

This marks a remarkable difference from former first Lady Getrude Mutharika who, during SONA, always made news for mixing strange colors that, at some point, saw social media compare her to Rango.

The elegance in the red-blue dress Monica Chakwera put on, dazzled social media and tongues are wagging saying NO MORE RANGO DAYS!

Definitely, even Zambians who went to town over former First Lady’s scornful choice of dress can, today, sit on the laurels with remarkable admiration.

