From rango to regal: How Monica Chakwera is redefining class as Malawi First Lady

September 5, 2020 Mike Fiko –Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Calm, collected and visibly in control, First Lady Monica Chakwera stepped majestically in Parliament in Lilongwe on Friday to witness his love, President Chakwera, deliver the inaugural State of Nation Address (SONA).

President Chakwera and First Lady arrives at Parliament.-Photo by Lisa Kadango
First Lady Monica Chakwera
President Chakwera  flanked by First Lady signs a visitors book at the opening of the 49th Session of Parliament-pic by Lisa Kadango

But there was something spectacular about the simplicity of her outlook—choosing to look simple though elegant and standing.

This marks a remarkable difference from former first Lady Getrude Mutharika who, during SONA, always made news for mixing strange colors that, at some point, saw social media compare her to Rango.

The elegance in the red-blue dress Monica Chakwera put on, dazzled social media and tongues are wagging saying NO MORE RANGO DAYS!

Definitely, even Zambians who went to town over former First Lady’s scornful choice of dress can, today, sit on the laurels with remarkable admiration.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Analysts critique Chakwera’s Sona: Welcome special corruption courts, Truth Commission

Analysts have said the country had a pleasant surprise from the boring State of the Nation Address (Sona) in the...

Close