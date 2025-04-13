From Urine to Urea: MUST Scientist Turns Waste into Hope for Malawi’s Soil and Farmers

In a remarkable scientific breakthrough that blends innovation, sustainability, and local empowerment, the Malawi University of Science and Technology (MUST) has announced major progress in developing a revolutionary organic fertiliser that could reshape the future of agriculture in the country.

At the forefront of this innovation is Dr. Jabulani Nyengere, a passionate researcher whose latest invention—a granulated organic fertiliser made from a unique combination of special rocks and liquid urine—promises to improve both soil fertility and agricultural productivity, especially among Malawi’s struggling smallholder farmers.

Currently being pre-tested at Bvumbwe Research Station on maize under rainfed conditions, the new fertiliser is already generating significant optimism among agricultural experts, environmental advocates, and development partners alike.

“This fertiliser isn’t just about improving yields,” said Dr. Nyengere. “It’s about transforming what we consider waste into a powerful tool for regeneration and resilience, especially in communities hardest hit by climate shocks.”

Hope for Cyclone-Hit Farmers

The innovation comes at a time when many farming communities in southern Malawi are still reeling from the effects of recurring cyclones and erratic rainfall patterns linked to climate change. It is these very communities that stand to benefit first, thanks to a game-changing grant awarded to MUST and Dr. Nyengere through the FAR-LEAF II Fellowship.

The grant will help scale up production of the organic fertiliser and ensure it reaches smallholder farmers in cyclone-affected districts. It will also fund machinery procurement, farmer training, community sensitization, and the broader infrastructure needed to manufacture and distribute the fertiliser at scale.

A Greener, Smarter Future

Beyond boosting food production, this fertiliser offers a sustainable and climate-smart solution to Malawi’s agricultural challenges. Traditional chemical fertilisers, though effective, are increasingly unaffordable for many farmers and are linked to soil degradation when used excessively.

In contrast, the MUST-developed organic fertiliser is: Cost-effective – Sourced from locally available materials, including human and animal urine; Environmentally friendly – It recycles waste, reduces pollution, and improves long-term soil health; and Adapted for local soils – The special rocks in the formulation are chosen specifically to replenish depleted minerals in Malawi’s farmlands.

Government and Academia Applaud Innovation

Stakeholders from across Malawi’s agricultural and education sectors have praised MUST’s innovation, noting that it aligns with the country’s goals of enhancing food security, building resilience, and promoting science-driven development.

“This is the kind of innovation we need,” said one Ministry of Agriculture official. “It’s local, it’s practical, and it responds directly to the needs of our farmers. We’re proud that it’s coming from one of our own universities.”

A Lesson in Resourcefulness

The idea of using urine in agriculture isn’t entirely new—its benefits have long been known in permaculture and traditional organic farming—but granulating it into a usable, odourless, and storable fertiliser? That’s where Dr. Nyengere and the MUST team are breaking new ground.

It is not just a fertiliser. It’s a symbol of hope, resilience, and the power of local solutions. In the face of climate disaster and economic strain, this invention sends a powerful message:

Malawi does not need to import every solution. Sometimes, the answers lie beneath our feet—and in our very own science labs.

What’s Next?

As trials at Bvumbwe progress, all eyes will be on MUST and Dr. Nyengere’s team. If successful, the fertiliser could be rolled out nationwide, reducing reliance on costly imports, enhancing crop yields, and giving Malawi’s farmers the tools to feed the nation—organically, affordably, and sustainably.

Innovation is alive in Malawi. And it’s growing, quite literally, from the ground up.

