Drowned by Negligence in Likoma: How a Cracked Private Boat Became a Coffin for 11 Malawians

Eleven lives have been violently stolen from us. Not by war. Not by disease. But by a senseless and avoidable tragedy, one born out of negligence, regulatory rot, and unforgivable silence from those meant to protect the lives of Malawians on Lake Malawi.

In the early hours of yesterday, a small private boat—yes, private—was used to ferry desperate passengers from Jalo Township to board MV Chilembwe. That voyage ended in a watery grave for 11 souls. By noon, their lifeless bodies were pulled from the lake, their names soon to be etched into the national conscience as symbols of yet another maritime failure.

Let’s be clear: this was not an accident. This was the predictable consequence of systemic dysfunction and negligence. A small vessel, reportedly cracked and leaky, was used to ferry human beings—mothers, fathers, sons, daughters—as though they were sacks of maize. Who authorized this boat? Where were the patrols? Where were the checks? Where was the Marine Department? Where was the enforcement?

This isn’t the first time. And it won’t be the last—unless someone in authority finally stands up, not just with words but with decisive action.

The Blood Is on Our Hands

Survivor Frank Manda described watching water seep into the boat through a crack. A crack. In what world does a cracked boat qualify to carry passengers? Only in a world where oversight is a suggestion, and enforcement is a ghost.

Eyewitness Davie Tazama, a fisherman, became a hero. Not because he wore a badge. Not because he was trained for rescue. But because the real authorities were nowhere to be seen. When governance fails, ordinary citizens are forced to become first responders.

Let that sink in.

A Boatful of Excuses

Minister of Transport Jacob Hara was quick to send condolences—necessary, yes, but not enough. He confirmed the boat was private and unauthorized. Then what was it doing on our waters? He says regulations exist. Then where is the enforcement? Why are cracked boats setting sail in the first place?

According to Hara, the Marine Police and Marine Department are tasked with water patrols and safety. But their absence speaks louder than his words. How can they allow boats with no life jackets, no inspections, and no business carrying passengers to roam freely?

Let’s not forget: MV Ilala broke down weeks ago, and the Chilembwe—its supposed substitute—has a capacity of only 120. We created a bottleneck, and then turned a blind eye when desperation turned private boats into death traps. This was a disaster waiting to happen. And we let it happen.

Rotten Systems, Deadly Outcomes

Acting Senior Chief Mkumpha is right: the death toll may rise. And so will the outrage. But outrage is not a solution. We’ve been outraged before. We were outraged when boats capsized in Rumphi, when children drowned in Mangochi. And every time, government officials promise ports, regulations, inspections. Every time, it’s “underway,” “in progress,” “near completion.”

The K10 billion Likoma Jetty—supposedly 90% complete—was supposed to be finished in October 2023. Then March 2024. It’s April now. Still no jetty. Still no safety. Still no order.

Meanwhile, our waters continue to swallow lives.

In January, government terminated marine concessions with Mota-Engil subsidiaries for “non-compliance.” But what did we do next? Who took over? Who’s ensuring our vessels and ports are managed responsibly? Or are we simply watching the vacuum grow—and with it, the death toll?

Enough with the Excuses

Minister Hara wants us to believe Ilala just needs “regular maintenance.” But is that really the issue? Or is it that our entire marine infrastructure is collapsing under the weight of corruption, indifference, and dysfunction?

Let’s call this what it is: a preventable massacre. A nation that cannot guarantee safe passage on its own waters is a nation that has failed its people.

We cannot mourn and move on. Not this time. Not again.

We need heads to roll. We need resignations, prosecutions, and a full investigation into who let that boat sail.

Because if no one is held accountable for these deaths, then it means anyone can buy a boat, slap on some paint, and ferry human beings to their doom—unchecked, unchallenged, and unpunished.

We are not just asking, “Who authorized this boat?”

We are demanding: Who is protecting Malawians on Lake Malawi?

Because right now, it looks like no one is.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!