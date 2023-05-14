Fuel tanker catches fire, 32,000 litres of diesel lost inferno

A tanker carrying 32,000 litres of fuel has caught fire at Salima Turn-off in Ntcheu. The tanker was involved in a road accident on Saturday morning. People rushed to the scene to take fuel from the tanker. Police fired teargas to disperse the people and that’s when the fire reportedly broke out.

All the 32,000 litres of the diesel belonging to Puma Energy Malawi has been lost in an inferno this morning after a fuel tanker carrying the commodity exploded into flames.

District’s police spokesperson Rabecca Ndiwate said police investigations were underway to establish the cause of the fire.

However, eye witnesses said the fire broke out as police were firing teargas to disperse surrounding communities who were scrambling for the petroleum.

According to Ndiwate, the Tanzania fuel tanker registration number T943 DMA was enroute to Blantyre when the accident occurred.

Still in Ntcheu,16 people sustained various degrees of injuries after the bus they were travelling in was involved in a road accident on Friday at Mphate Trading Centre in Ntcheu along the Dedza-Balaka M1 road. The vehicle, registration number CP 219 belonging to Captain Tours, was coming from the direction of Dedza heading towards Balaka with 45 passengers on board. Upon arrival at Ntcheu Bus Depot, the driver lost control of the bus, and swerved to the nearby verge, hit a tree then a building and rested. Ntcheu Police Station Public Relations Officer Sub Inspector Rabbeca Ndiwate confirmed the incident, saying following the impact, 16 passengers sustained various injuries and were taken to Ntcheu District Hospital for medical attention. In a similar development, barely three weeks ago, one person died while others sustained various degrees of injuries in a road traffic accident involving a Freightliner and three other vehicles at almost the same place-Mphate Trading Centre, approximately 300 metres away from the spot of Friday’s accident. Meanwhile, Police in the district are advising all road users to adhere to all road rules and regulations to avoid similar accidents.

