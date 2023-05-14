UDF supporters petition Atupele Muluzi to return to politics, lead party during 2025 polls

Opposition United Democratic Front (UDF) supporters on Saturday presented a petition to Atupele Muluzi at his residence in Blantyre calling for his return to politics.

However, Atupele was not present at the house.

Instead, his wife, Angella, received the petition on his behalf.

In the petition, the party members say they want Atupele to return to politics and lead the party in the 2025 general elections.

The supporters marched to his residence in Nyambadwe, Blantyre. In May last year, Atupele wrote the party’s secretary general Kandi Pandambo that he had reigned from his position as UDF leader to venture into business. However, a year after his resignation, some party followers say they want him to contest at the forthcoming convention to lead the party again. Dorothy Masinga, the party’s regional governor (South) said in an interview that they want Atupele to be the party’s 2025 presidential candidate. “When he announced that he wanted to take a break from politics, we accepted. However, after one year, we have decided to ask him to return and lead the party,” she said. Acting party president Lilian Patel said she would not contest for the party presidency position during the party convention.

