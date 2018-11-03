Fugitive murder suspect arrested in Mangochi – Police

Malawi Police have arrested a murder suspect, Lackson Kaziputa who has been on the run since May this year after he and an accomplice, Tedson Dillian allegedly killed Manuel Sipiliano Mbewe at Chilipa in Mangochi over monetary differences.

Kaziputa and Dillian picked a quarrel with Mbewe in May when the three had gone for a drinking spree at Chalenga Village in Chilipa where a local spirit Kachasu was being sold.

The row turned into a fierce fight where Kaziputa and Dillian allegedly beat up Mbewe until the latter became unconscious.

The two fled the place and the matter was reported to Chilipa Police Unit who took Mbewe to Chilipa Health Centre where he was further referred to Mangochi District Hospital.

Mbewe was pronounced dead upon arrival at the facility and postmortem conducted at the hospital revealed that death was due to internal bleeding, according to Mangochi Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Sergeant Amina Tepani Daudi.

Daudi said Mbewe was reportedly hiding in Mozambique until on October 30 when he was spotted in Ntcheu where the police arrested him following a tip-off.

“We are very grateful to members of the public for their support which has helped us smoke out the suspect,” said Daudi. “Investigations are underway to trace and bring Dillian to book.”

Kaziputa, 25, has been charged with murder, contrary to section 209 of the Penal Code and he is expected to appear before the court soon.

He hails from Chalenga Village in the area of Traditional Authority Chilipa where the deceased, Mbewe, 30, also hailed from.

