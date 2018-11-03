Ntcheu DHO asks stakeholders to support with cleaning materials

Ntcheu District Hospital has appealed to stakeholders and well wishers in the district to support the hospital with cleaning materials used for scrubbing as a way of preventing infectious diseases as well as improving the quality of care and management to patients.

Speaking on Friday during a cleaning exercise the hospital organized, District Heath Officer (DHO) for the hospital, Dr Mike Chisema, said the exercise was of great importance upon realizing that good environment is a therapeutic yield to patients besides giving them drug and medication.

Dr Chisema said good environment has the potential to help and support the health as well as well being of people and that the exercise was a sign of commitment by the hospital to patients’ good health.

“This kind of exercise happens almost every week but on a small scale that they cannot reach out to all places we have here, that is why we decided to have this mass and deep cleaning exercise to make sure that we have reached everywhere so as to create a very good environment for our patients as a sign of showing our commitment to them,” he said.

Chisema also said that his office has put in place some measures to make sure that other health centres in the district also do the same to enhance sanitation while creating good environment.

He said a team will soon start monitoring and supporting the exercise in health centres.

The DHO said Ntcheu Hospital is currently facing shortage of equipment and materials used for cleaning in all health centres and, therefore, appealed for support.

“Let me appeal to stakeholders and even business people here in Ntcheu that they should support us with different resources so that when we have this particular exercise, we should have adequate materials to boost sanitation while preventing infectious diseases as well as improving management quality,” said Chisema.

Among the stakeholders who took part during the exercise were representatives from Japanese International Cooperation Agency (JICA) and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ) and district council officials.

In 2016, Ntcheu DHO received a medal after enhancing sanitation and hygiene at the district health facility.

