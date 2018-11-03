‘Lule’ Waya to beef up Malawi technical panel

Former Malawi national football team net-buster Lawrence ‘Lule’ Waya is expected to arrive in the country on Sunday to join the Flames panel to drill the misfiring forwards .

Flames coach Ronny van Guenegden said he has invited the legend to help in drilling the strikers ahead of the 2019 Afcon qualifier against Comoros in two weeks time.

Waya, who is third on Malawi’s most capped players list and joint second to Kinnah Phiri on all-time leading scorers list (alongside Frank Sinalo) with 27 goals in 126 caps, has great potential to impart his vast knowledge of the game to the Flames strikers as the team continue working on scoring, RVG observed.

The coach also commented on the new faces in the squad Peter Katsonga and Duncain Nyoni as well as the returnees Gastin Simkonda, Micium Mhone and Khuda Muyaba.

“Katsonga and Nyoni are playing good football for their clubs and deserve a chance to prove themselves.

“Gastin was already part of the setup and was out due to injury while Micium Mhone has been so consistent the whole season and deserves his place.

“On Khuda, I am aware that he made comments on social media that he had quit the Flames. He officially did not communicate with us and as far as we are concerned, he has always been available for selection.

“ He is in top form and deserves to be with the Flames. We engaged his club and he is more than willing to return. We will not shut door for any player who is performing well. Khuda is a young player who needs advice and guidance to grow as a reliable international player and we are ready to provide that mentorship to him,” he said.

RVG has acknowledged that despite his team playing good football and creating scoring opportunities, finishing is his biggest headache since the team lacks the cutting edge.

