FunCity joins teeth savers international on oral hygiene: Dentist Mukiwa gives oral health tips

In abid to raise awareness on the importance of oral hygiene, Lilongwe based Funcity amusement park on Sartuday joined Teeth Savers International in spreading the message to some people who visited the place for fitness activities.

FunCity is among the places in the capital, Lilongwe that provide interaction platform for people of all ages during family meetings, birthday parties and any other amusing activities.

Speaking in an interview, one of the founders of FunCity Ndaziona Malata said it is very important for people to realize that Oral Health is vital.

Malata took turn to motivate some regular customers who visit the place for various fitness activities to practice good Oral Health for the betterment of their lives.

She added that since its establishment in December 2012, FunCity focuses on bringing different families together through health issues, fitness activities and games at a reasonable price and alcohol is prohibited.

One of the renowned dentists in the country Dr Wiston Mukiwa said person’s mouth is an integral part of the body and if any sort of oral health issue exists it can affect the entire body.

“Fit means being health, if you are going to be health ,it must be in totality, the mouth and tissues are part of the body and therefore their health is part of the general health, if you don’t look after your teeth, if you have diseases in your mouth then you are not health”, said Mukiwa.

Mukiwa also advised parents to be role models in as far as cleaning teeth is concerned by encouraging children to regularly brush their teeth not less than three times a day to minimize chances of tooth decay.

He said the idea of eating is to nourish the body and if one has teeth problems he/she cannot be able to chew food properly and the absorption of vital ingredients from food tends to be a challenge thus it is important to have Oral health in good order.

The Oral Health expert added “Teeth support the structures of the face, how you look depends on how your teeth are in the mouth and therefore if you look good, you feel good and that gives you confidence in every situation.

Teeth Savers International Country Director Fred Sambani also concurred with Dr. Mukiwa saying the confidence in everything including jogging, public speaking and chatting comes when the mouth is in good condition.

He said taking good care of the mouth, teeth and gums is a worthy goal that needs to be cherished every single time.

With help from Colgate Palmolive, Teeth Savers International also distributed free toothpaste and toothbrushes.

