Malawi netball legend Emma Mzagada dies

Former Malawi Queens and and Thunder Queens (formerly MTL Queens) star Emma Mzagada has died at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital in Blantyre on Monday after a long illness.

Mzagada diligently served the Malawi Queens as a top-notch shooter from 1995 to 2009, winning numerous individual awards including the ‘Netball Player of the Year’ accolade six times in a row from 2000.

A top-notch shooter, Mzagada had been bedridden at her ramshackle house in Chilomoni Township, Blantyre, for about four years with is a deep wound in her right-leg.

Malawi netball export Mwai Kumwenda expressed shock with the death of Mzagada whm she described as one of the shooter who inspired her.

Kumwenda said the contribution Mzagada made to the status of Malawi netball on the global stage cannot be forgotten.

“Malawi netball is well-known in the world due to the standards players such as Mzagada set in terms of performance. In fact, she is one of the top-players that inspired me to take netball as my favourite sport,” Kumwenda said.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :