Gadama family gets court order stopping Chakwera from paying tribute to ex-minister brutally killed by MCP

The family of late Aaron Gadama, a former minister who was brutally killed by Malawi Congress Party (MCP) regime has rushed to court to obtain an injunction stopping MCP presidential candidate Lazrarus Chakwera from going to his grave this Tuesday to lay wreaths.

Chakwera has planned to visit the grave of Gadama in Kasungu on Tuesday to pay tribute and lay wreats before proceed to Chiwengo Village to mark Kamuzu Day, a public holidat to remember the birthday of founding president Kamuzu Banda.

Aaron Gadama is one of the three Cabinet ministers and a legislator murdered under the MCP administration in 1983.

Gadama and Matenje is believed to have been assassinated alongside Twaibu Sangala , Dick Matenge and former member of Parliament (MP) David Chiwanga during MCP’s one-party era in 1983 in Mwanza.

The Gadam family through Aaron Edward Gadama and Mary Gama (nee Gadama) took an injunction stopping Chakwera to enter the place of residence of Gadama at Mphezi Village , Traditional Auhtority Mwase in Kasungu and from laying wreaths on Gadama.

Law firm Taulo and Associates confirmed to Nyasa Times that the injunction has been granted by the High Court and served on MCP.

This effectively means Chakwera will not go to Gadama’s grave as scheduled but will proceed to attend Kamuzu’s memorial.

Commentators are arguing that tossing around Kamuzu’s name and image as a political tool is making Kamuzu into a heroic saint that bears little resemblance to the historical record.

A university of Malawi lecturer in media, communication and cultural studies at Chancellor College, Jimmy Kainja, simply reminds Malawians that Kamuzu Bandawas a ruthless authoritarian that caused a lot of pain to many people whose relatives and parents languished in jails, exile and some were killed without committing any crime at all.

In a published article, Kainja states that Kamuzu ran a state without a justice system.

“He was the sole arbiter of truth. This is the side of Kamuzu that is slowly being erased from nation history, deliberately or not, and as we blur the lines of our past, it becomes more and more difficult to understand our present.

“ Airbrushing Kamuzu’s legacy and creating false nostalgia that is only aimed at diverting the national psyche from current leadership failures is not only injustice for those that suffered during his reign, it also stifles national progress and development,” he pointed out.

Kainja states that Malawi will not develop if nostalgia and hero-worshiping are drivers of its leadership.

“The country needs visionary leaders ready for public service. Leaders with policies that can drive the nation forward; this has nothing to do with anybody’s age, gender or tribe. Here the electorate have a role to pay: look beyond personalities and focus on their policies instead.”

