Joyce Banda rejects Kaliati’s ‘cheating’: ‘My support is for Chakwera’

Former president and People’s Party (PP) leader Joyce Banda has described as rigging, remarks, uttered by UTM Party Secretary General Patricia Kaliati at a rally in Zomba.

Kaliati made assertions at a televised campaign rally in Zomba suggesting the former president is supporting the UTM presidential candidate, Saulos Chilima.

But speaking on the sidelines, after a rally she held at Matambala ground, Traditional Authority Mwambo in Zomba, Banda said such remarks are careless and tantamount to rigging.

Banda was asked by reporters to speak on the assertions that were made at a rally held at Mponda school in Zomba by Kaliati.

She said the PP is going in this election throwing all it’s vote, support and everything that is needed towards Dr. Lazarus Chakwera, presidential candidate of Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

Banda said Chakwera is the only leader who has what it takes to govern the country at the state it is.

Speaking earlier on during the rally, Banda said Chakwera is the only God fearing leader who has the vast ability to rescue the country from the state of dwindling economy.

The rampant corruption that has skyrocketed beyond expectation, Banda said, is the cause of failure on the part of government in implementing equitable, accessible and effective service delivery to it’s citizenry.

Before addressing the multitude that gathered at Matambala ground, Banda had whistle stops at Chinamwali in Zomba Central, Zomba Thondwe and Zomba Ntonya.

She is coming from a northern region tour that saw her stopping over at Kanyama in Dedza South constituency after touring Chitipa and Karonga canvasing the Hi5 and Chakwera vote.

Improved economy, agriculture, health, education, good prices for farm produce, such as tobacco, mining, technology advancement, rural development, and infrastructure development are key in the Chakwera Hi 5 agenda and the People’s Party ideologies.

Banda told the huge gathering converged at the venue that while Dr. Chambers will be busy with government affairs, she will concentrate on working with the rural communities in an effort to achieve a decent life.

“I will be working with chiefs in our projects, we will establish smart villages for all,” said Banda.

The PP leader also emphasized her total commitment in achieving her goal of promoting and transforming women’s lives through loan acquisition and skills development.

