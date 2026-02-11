Gangata Gets to Work, Sets New Vision for National Arts and Heritage Council

Minister of Youth, Sports and Culture, Alfred Gangata, has hit the ground running, declaring that a clear operational plan for the National Arts and Heritage Council is critical to the growth and sustainability of arts and culture in Malawi.

Speaking to journalists in Blantyre on Tuesday, Gangata said the absence of a proper framework in the past had left artists struggling to benefit meaningfully from their talent, adding that his priority is to ensure creatives are economically empowered.

“For a long time, there has not been a clear system to manage arts and culture in this country. We are now putting in place a proper framework that will guide the development of our cultural and creative sector,” said Gangata.

He stressed that the new operational plan will not only strengthen institutions responsible for arts and heritage, but also create opportunities for artists to earn a living from their work.

Gangata said the government is committed to transforming arts and culture into a viable economic sector, noting that creativity should no longer be treated as a hobby but as a serious industry that contributes to national development.

“Our artists are talented, but without systems, policies and structures, that talent cannot translate into real income. This is what we want to change,” he said.

Renowned arts commentator Eric Trinta welcomed the move, saying a fully functional Arts Council would significantly reduce the challenges facing artists across the country.

Trinta said many artists have been operating in an unregulated environment, with little protection, recognition or access to opportunities.

“The establishment of the Arts Council is a big step. Once it becomes fully operational, many of the problems artists are facing—such as lack of support, poor coordination and limited market access—will be addressed,” he said.

He further praised the current administration for continuing with reforms initiated last year, including the enactment of the Arts and Heritage law, which provides a legal foundation for the sector.

Trinta said the law, coupled with political will, gives hope that Malawi’s creative industry can finally be organised, protected and grown into a sustainable pillar of the economy.

The National Arts and Heritage Council is expected to play a central role in regulating, promoting and developing arts and cultural activities in Malawi, while safeguarding the rights and welfare of artists.

