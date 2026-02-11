Ansah Leaves No Stone Unturned as She Engages Small and Medium Scale Importers and Exporters

Vice President Dr. Jane Mayemu Ansah has demonstrated strong commitment to resolving economic challenges facing local traders by personally meeting the Small and Medium Scale Importers and Exporters Association of Malawi, assuring them that government will actively engage relevant stakeholders to address their concerns.

The high-level meeting, held in Lilongwe on Wednesday afternoon, followed a formal request by the association and was aimed at creating direct dialogue between government and the business community.

Ansah said she found it necessary to hold an interface meeting to fully understand the real challenges affecting small and medium scale traders and to explore practical solutions. She emphasized that her office remains open to listening to citizens and key economic players, especially those contributing to trade and job creation.

The Vice President noted that issues raised by the association touch on the broader economy and require coordinated efforts from government institutions to ensure fair and sustainable solutions.

Speaking to Malawi News Agency (MANA) after the meeting, the association’s Treasurer General, Catherine Dickson Makwasa, said members raised serious concerns including persistent foreign exchange shortages and the growing dominance of foreign investors in the retail trade sector.

She said these problems have crippled their operations since 2022, citing misallocation of forex as a major obstacle. Makwasa expressed hope that Ansah’s engagement would lead to meaningful reforms that protect local businesses and create a more balanced and inclusive trading environment for Malawians.

The Small and Medium Scale Importers and Exporters Association of Malawi represents traders across the country and plays a key role in advocating for policies that promote local entrepreneurship, economic empowerment and sustainable growth.

