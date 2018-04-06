GENET drills Dowa health workers in Sexual Reproductive Health

Dowa District Health Officer (DHO) Dr. Peter Makoza says the capacity building in Sexual Reproductive Health (SRH) by GENET will help health workers to effectively implement SRH related work, including the implementation of the National Youth Friendly Health Services Strategy (YFHSS).

Makoza made the remarks at the end of the five-day training on SRH

recently organized to enhance the capacity of health workers from Traditional Authorities (TAs) Kayembe and Chakhaza at Hill Side

Executive Lodge in Mponela Township, Dowa.

According to GENET Programmes Manager, Tamara Mhango, the capacity building workshop was aimed at empowering health workers for them to effectively deliver SRH information and services to vulnerable girls and young women.

Makoza described the capacity building as an eye-opener and first of its kind.

“This will go a long way to improve service delivery of Youth Friendly Healthy Services in our area because this training is first of its kind. We are grateful to the partnership of GENET and Amplify Change for such an eye-opening exercise and project,” said Makoza.

He added that SRH was not tackled deeply, hence; the intervention will address girls’ barriers to accessing SRH services and information, thereby improving their access to education and retention in school.

Makoza urged participants who were drawn from 10 heath centres to utilize the knowledge gained in improving the lives of vulnerable groups, girls in particular.

One of the participants, Angella Nyuzi from Kayembe Health Centre described the training on SRH as huge boast to her work.

“The training has not only improved my knowledge on SRH issues but also stimulated my passion to serve my fellow women better,” said Nyuzi.

At the end of the five-day training, 21 participants, which consisted nurses, received certificates of attendance and vital knowledge and skills to improve the delivery of the Youth Friendly Healthy Services, which were dormant in their respective health centres.

With support from Amplify Change, GENET is implementing a project titled “Improving girls’ access to SRH services and information (IGASI)” in TAs Kayembe and Chakhaza in Dowa district. It seeks to reduce barriers that prevent girls and young women’s access to SRH information and services by 2019.

The direct beneficiaries of the project are vulnerable girls and young women. Indirect beneficiaries include religious leaders and traditional leaders, media and community health providers.

