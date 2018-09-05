GENET re-admits 1011 school dropouts in Dowa

One of the renowned girls’ empowerment nongovernmental organizations in the country, Girls Empowerment Network (Genet), has re-admitted 1011 learners who dropped out of school in Dowa district, in a bid to make the learners to continue their education.

Speaking in an interview with Genet Programs Officer, Twambilile Kayuni said that, said that her organization re-admitted the school dropout learners in its mission of back to school campaign in Dowa district.

“The re-admission of the learners has been done through our campaign which is focusing in returning school dropout learners back to school in Dowa district,” said Kayuni.

She added that, the learners who have been re-admitted took off their education due to different reasons which include poverty and early marriages.

Kayuni said that her organization has also created community groups such as; mother groups and father groups in different communities in Dowa district to work together with teachers in supporting the learners who have been readmitted.

Recently Genet drilled community authorities from Dowa district in child protection who will be making sure that children are protected and are also going to school, according to the programs officer.

Kayuni is confident that their project which is being implemented in the areas of Traditional Authority (T/A) Chakhaza and Kayembe in Dowa district would help to reduce school dropout rate due to early marriage and related cases among children mainly girls in the district.

“As an organization we are sure that through our project which we are implementing in 2 T/As in Dowa district will help to trim down school dropout rate among children especially girls in the district,” she observed.

Dowa District Commissioner, Alex Mdooko commended Genet saying that the project which the organization is implementing in Dowa district is positive development that would help to promote education among children especially girls in the district.

Genet is implementing its project in Dowa district with support from COMIC Relief in partnership with OXFAM Malawi.

