Mzuzu Fashion Week set for Oct 1: Preparations at an advanced stage

Organisers of Mzuzu Fashion Week say they are making progress in preparing for the fourth fashion week which is scheduled to be held from October 1 to 7, 2018 in Mzuzu City.

Speaking Tuesday in an interview, co-founder of the Mzuzu Fashion week, Zikani Nyirenda said preparations for the event are in final stages.

“We are four weeks from the event and in the final preparation stages to ensure that everything is in order. So far, we have made a commendable headway,” said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda said the fashion week will provide a platform for Mzuzu City community members to realize their dreams in art and appreciate the industry’s contribution to the country’s economic development.

“We will provide a platform for model artists and designers for them to interact with members of the general public and it is through such an event that some people chance employment opportunities in the art industry,” said Nyirenda.

Nyirenda, who is also creative director for the event, expressed concern over low patronage during the previous fashion events but was optimistic that there will be high turnout at this year’s event.

“We look forward to better patronage this year as we are doing everything possible to publicize the event.

“As such, we continue to appeal for support and urge fellow designers to showcase impressive designs to attract international buyers so that the industry continues to grow,” he said.

Nyirenda also commended government for its support towards the art industry, saying it has demonstrated its will to promote the industry by declaring every Friday of the week a ‘Traditional Friday’ when Malawians are encouraged to put on clothes made from locally made cloth like Chitenje.

The one-week event is scheduled to take place at five different venues on different dates.

Mzuzu E-Hub Nuat Plaze will host a creative business service display from October 1-3, St John of God will host entrepreneurs’ forum on October 5.

Mzuzu Nature Sanctuary will host a Hike and Brail Service while Kentam Mall will host a community show, Runway shows and Lifestyle Market on October 4 and 6 respectively.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :