Gerald Phiri counting on instant impact at Blue Eagles, calls for teamwork

Newly appointed head coach at Blue Eagles Football Club, Gerald Phiri Senior, says he will need to make an immediate impact and has called for teamwork if the club is to register desirable results.

The Malawi Police Service outfit made a conspicuous departure from the normal recruitment of police officers as head coaches at Blue Eagles by employing a civilian in the name of Phiri. He replaced Deklerk Msakakuona who now heads the Malawi Under 17 National Football Team.

Among other things, Phiri was asked to help the team clinch the TNM Super League Championship and guide it into the CAF Confederations Cup.

Speaking after his very first training session at Nankhaka Stadium in Lilongwe on Tuesday, Phiri said alone he cannot achieve but it will be a collective effort by the entire technical panel, players, the executive committee and the employer, Malawi Police Service.

“I have found a very good technical panel here and very good players as well. I hope my job will not be very difficult. I would have loved if I started with the players right from the start but all the same we will see where to touch. I know with time things will start working.

“My knowledge of the game plus that of other members of the technical panel will definitely help to have a winning squad. People will see Blue Eagles playing very good football. I personally like fast attacking football with a clear pattern. I am very sure the players will copy my style of play,” explained the confident Phiri on a local radio station.

Blue Eagles Captain, Micium Mhone, said the players are ready to work for Phiri.

“We have welcomed him. He is quite experienced and we are expecting a lot from him. We have good players. He is our father and we will continue to be disciplined and respect him so that we get results,” said Mhone.

Phiri was once coach for Blackpool, Mighty Tigers, Be Forward Wanderers, Nyasa Big Bullets and Malawi Under 20 among other previous assignments.

The Eagles are on position 11with 5 points from 5 games and are expected to play Moyale Barracks who are on position 15 with only 2 points from 5 games at Mzuzu Stadium before facing Mzuzu Warriors at the same venue 24 hours later.

Moyale Barracks has however asked for postponement of their game against Blue Eagles, fearing some of their players might have contracted coronavirus as they were playing Nyasa Big Bullets in Blantyre. The Super League of Malawi (SULOM) is yet to respond to Moyale’s demand.

