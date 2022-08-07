Gertrude Mutharika anoints Msaka for DPP topmost position

After stabbing former Speaker of Parliament Henry Chimunthu Banda in his bid to take over the leadership of the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), former First Lady Gertrude Mutharika is reported to have now put her weight behind Bright Msaka to succeed her husband.

Reports indicate that Chimunthu Banda has been trying to meet the DPP Leader and former Head of State Peter Mutharika to negotiate his leadership ambitions. However his efforts have been frustrated by Gertrude who has been blocking any possible meetings between the two.

In an interesting turn of events and a week after it was reported that Gertrude blocked an already booked appointment between APM and Chimunthu Banda, Msaka has come out gun blazing that he is ready to take over the party leadership.

Inside sources indicate that his coming out follows an endorsement from the Mutharika family spearheaded by the former First Lady.

