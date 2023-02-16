Get Prints Media excited with Sand Arts festival

Get Prints Media, a leading graphics designing and branding company, will work closely with the Sand Arts festival organizers to create a visual identity that accurately reflects the spirit of the event.

This includes designing materials that will help to generate excitement and attract visitors to the festival.

Get Prints Media’s Chief Executive Officer William Chipula, expressed his excitement about the project and said: “I am very grateful that our brand is being trusted by other big brands, and we would like to work with more brands in the year.”

Chipula explained his firm is geared to give a true representation of the festival: “We are committed to delivering the highest quality branding and design services to our clients, and we are thrilled to be a part of the Sand Arts Festival.

“Our goal is to help the festival achieve its full potential by creating a strong and memorable brand that will resonate with visitors and art lovers alike.”

The Sand Arts Festival, which will take place later this year, is expected to attract thousands of visitors from all over the world who are interested in the unique form of art that uses sand as its medium.

With its stunning displays and incredible sculptures, the festival promises to be a feast for the senses and a celebration of the beauty and creativity of sand art

Impakt Events, which spearheads the Sand Music Festival has announced the creation of Sand Arts Festival, which is targeting all artistic disciplines.

This year’s festival takes place at Sunbird Nkopola Lodge in Mangochi on April 8 and 9.