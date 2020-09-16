Ghetto Tunes launched to uplift underprivileged youths

A new online entertainment platform, Ghetto Tunes has been launched with the aim of empowering underprivileged creative youths in artistry.

Speaking in an interview with Nyasa Times, Ghetto Tunes cofounder, Joseph Morgan Lupiya noted that paying websites for uploads make it hard for underprivileged youths to promote and benefit from their art.

“There is no platform in Malawi where a rising young artist can make real money and have a full control of their music. Hence we came up with this platform whereby artists will be able to make money from their music according to the number of streams or downloads,” Lupiya highlighted.

He revealed that the site will be paying artist through its system which has been developed to monitor songs performance report, free upload and user monthly subscriptions.

“First of all, our team as ghettotunes, is built by visionary artists that share the same dream. We all came from the ghetto, and we share the same struggle every ghetto artist face to get his word out or to breakthrough.

“We wanted to solve our own problem to get out to the world. The other thing is that we wanted our fans to have easy access to our songs and also for safe keeping. We have lost a lot of music in Malawi,” he noted.

Concurring with Lupiya, another co-founder Jones Sochera said the platform is looking forward to partnering and working with various stake holders as well as engaging directly with artists.

“We want to grow online as well as on the ground. We are professionals hence we want people to stop associating ghetto youths with bad behavior,” Sochera advised.

Besides the website, Ghetto Tunes offers others digital solutions such as web hosting, design and development.

