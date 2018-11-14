Gilbert Chirwa delighted with Mzuni progress: Coach of the month

Mzuzu University (Mzuni) Football Club coach, Gilbert Chirwa as hailed the “incredible” progress the club has made and welcomed with delight the announcement made by Super League of Malawi (Sulom) that he is coach of the month for October, 2018 after his team produced a string of commendable results.

Under the tutelage of Chirwa, Mzuni managed to beat, Azam Tigers (2-0), TN Stars 1-0 and managed to draw with Moyale Barracks and Mafco fc to cement their survival in the elite league.

Prior to the appointment of Chirwa to be Mzuni’s head coach, the team was facing relegation threats as at some point it was the bottom placed team in the 16 team member league.

Chirwa said he set his sights on continuing to build for the future in an effort to prolong their success.

“It is inspiring to see that my efforts at the club are being appreciated by others. We have to remain very level-headed. We need to build the football club to make it stronger over a long period of time,” said Chirwa.

Chirwa said he hopes with the current form, his team will surely survive the chop as well as fight for a top 10 slot in the league.

“The team was not that bad when I took it from the previous coaches, what I did was to instill confidence and ensure discipline amongst the players.”

Chirwa joined the ‘green intellectuals’ mid-way through the season after the team fired its longtime head coach Alex Ngwira for the team’s poor performance.

