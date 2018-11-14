Malawi starts Mango exports to India

Malawi has finally found a Mango market in India after months of talks and now Malawi Mangoes company has to export 150 metric tonnes of the fruit every year.

Malawi Mangoes officials confirmed the deal, saying this will boost the country’s economy as well as create more jobs in Salima in a quest to meet the demand.

Indian newspapers say the government of India recommended the mangoes from Malawi because are similar to that of the Asian continent in taste and texture.

India is short of mangoes from October to December and the coming in of the Malawi Mangoes will fill in the gap.

Negotiations for the mango deal started way back since the India-Africa Forum and Malawi has been chasing the market since then.

The deal was finally sealed after the coming of the Indian vice president to Malawi last week.

Officials from the Malawi government were tight lipped on this exciting business news.

