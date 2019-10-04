Glam and Glory launches over K7 million ‘stay beautiful’ campaign

One of the leading cosmetic brands in the country, Glam and Glory has launched over K7 millio promotion campaign which among other things they would want to appreciate customers support in the past three years of their existence.

The promotion is expected to run from the month of October through December with three prize winners in each month and then the grand prize will be given in December.

Prizes in the month of October are Television screen, Electric Iron and Hot plate, in the month of November three lucky winners will go away with microwave, dinner set and electric kettle and finally in the month of December prizes are 100 thousand kwacha shopping voucher, fridge and Daihatsu Mira (car) which is a grand prize

Speaking recently during the official launch of the promotion at crossroads hotel in Lilongwe, Glam and Glory country director Sachin Patil said the promotion is aimed at giving back to their valued customers.

“As Glam and Glory, we have decided to come up with this promotion as part of corporate social responsibility. In the past three years we have been in operation, we have seen many people opting for our products and that cannot go unnoticed thus the promotion,” he said

Patil said everyone is eligible to participate in the promotion only by buying any Glam and Glory products from any distributor.

“Once you buy any Glam and Glory product in any shop, you will be given a ticket then you will be required to fill in your details including name and contact number and throw it in a box branded by Glam and Glory placed by the door of the store and then you have a chance to win one of the prizes,” he said

National Lotteries board representative Mirriam Kumbuyo said they have verified the availability of all the prizes and assured Malawians that the competition is being monitored and its fairness is inevitable.

“The competition is highly being monitored and those who deserve will win,” she said.

