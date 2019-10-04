MP demands poll report from NICE Public Trust

Likoma Island legislator Ashems Songwe has ordered NICE Public Trust to present to parliament its May 21 tripartite election report.

Speaking in parliament on Thursday, Songwe said the report should be presented to the legislators before the House passes the 2019/20 national budget.

“NICE is a public trust, it is funded by the public money, this is why it is accountable to parliament,” he said.

The issue has since been referred to parliament’s Legal Affairs Committee.

NICE Public Trust is one of the few independent bodies that was accredited to conduct civic education before and during the May 21 highly contentious elections.

